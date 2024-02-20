iQOO Neo 9 Pro coming to India on February 22: Pre-ordering info and what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iQOO Neo 9 Pro

iQOO Neo 9 Pro is all set to hit the Indian market on February 22nd, following its debut in China last December. The company has already revealed many specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Interested users can pre-book the iQOO Neo 9 Pro by paying a refundable amount of Rs. 1,000. This will ensure they receive 2 years of warranty and various other launch day offers.

What to expect from iQOO Neo 9 Pro?

Expected price

According to leaks, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be priced at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. With a Rs 3,000 bank discount, the price comes down to Rs 34,999. This puts it in direct competition with the newly launched OnePlus 12R.

Expected specs

iQOO has confirmed several key specifications of the Neo 9 Pro. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with a proprietary Q1 supercomputing chipset for an enhanced gaming experience. The smartphone will feature a 50MP IMX 920 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

Display details

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro will sport a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits.

Battery and charging

The device will come with a 5,160mAh battery and support for 120W fast charging. The 120W charger will be a PD charger, which means it can fast charge other devices like smartphones or laptops supporting the PD protocol with speeds of up to 65W.

