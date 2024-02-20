Samsung CEO showcases 'Galaxy AI' features to PM Modi at UP summit

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PM Modi meets Samsung CEO to explore 'Galaxy AI' features

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met with J.B. Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, during the UP Ground Breaking Ceremony 4.0 (GBC 4.0). At the event, they explored the newly launched features of 'Galaxy AI'.

Demonstration of Galaxy AI features

Park showcased various aspects of 'Galaxy AI' to PM Modi during the UP Global Investors’ Summit 2023. He highlighted the role of Samsung engineers in developing these features.

Samsung's Noida manufacturing plant

In 2018, PM Modi inaugurated Samsung Electronics' world's largest mobile factory in Noida's sector 81. Park also spoke about Samsung's 28-year journey in Noida, where the company has established a manufacturing plant, known as the world’s largest in Noida, along with two R&D centers.

Features of 'Galaxy AI'

'Galaxy AI' boasts features like 'Live Translate', allowing real-time voice and text translations of phone calls within the native app. It also includes 'Circle to Search', an intuitive, gesture-driven feature integrated with Google.

Samsung's focus on AI

As Samsung emphasises the integration of AI into its flagship devices, its R&D team in India has been playing a significant role in developing future 'AI phones'. Samsung R&D Institute India - Bangalore (SRI-B), the company's largest software R&D centre outside South Korea, collaborates closely with teams in Korea and other overseas R&D centres like Samsung Research America (SRA) to innovate in the Galaxy series.

