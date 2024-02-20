Apple advisory: Skip the rice method for wet iPhones, follow these steps instead

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE SUPPORT DOCUMENT Apple advises against rice trick for wet iPhones

For years, people have turned to the old trick of putting wet smartphones in a bag of rice to dry them out. However, Apple now warns that this method could actually cause more harm to iPhones.

“Don’t put your iPhone in a bag of rice. Doing so could allow small particles of rice to damage your iPhone," Apple stated in a support document.

What to do when your iPhone gets wet

According to Apple, if your iPhone gets wet, the best thing to do is gently tap it against your hand with the connector facing down to remove excess water. Then, place the phone in a dry area with some airflow. After waiting for 30 minutes, you can start charging it with a USB-C or lightning connector. It may take up to 24 hours for the iPhone to fully dry, and you might see a liquid detection alert during this time.

Charging a wet iPhone

Although it's not recommended to charge a wet iPhone, Apple acknowledges that sometimes it's necessary in emergencies. If you need to charge your wet iPhone, you can override the liquid detection by reconnecting it to the cable or accessory.

Apple advises against using foreign objects like hair dryers or compressed air to remove liquid from the iPhone. Similarly, it's not recommended to use items like cotton swabs or paper towels in the connector.

Precautions for the latest iPhones

While the latest iPhones are designed to withstand water immersion up to 20 feet for 30 minutes, it's still important to take precautions. If you encounter water damage, it's better not to worsen the situation by resorting to the rice trick.

