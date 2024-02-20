Tuesday, February 20, 2024
     
OnePlus Watch 2 expected to launch on February 26: Details

OnePlus did not officially confirm the name of the upcoming product, but the anticipation states that the device might be titled as the OnePlus Watch 2. The watch will feature a round display with 2 buttons placed on the left, as per the teaser images.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 20, 2024 17:26 IST
OnePlus Watch 2
Image Source : X- ONEPLUS OnePlus Watch 2

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker has been in the news for a while, all thanks to the recently launched flagship 12 series in the Indian market. Now the company has been teasing a new smartwatch via its official X account (formerly known as Twitter). 

The teased product is expected to be named the OnePlus Watch 2, which will be the successor to the original OnePlus Watch which was launched in 2021. The upcoming smartwatch has been unleashed by the company, in less than a month since the company launched its flagshipped 12 series in the Indian market (23 January 2024).

The company shared the teaser image for the upcoming product via its X account, where OnePlus wrote, “It’s about time". 

Although OnePlus has not officially confirmed the name of the upcoming product, the anticipation states that the device might be titled as the OnePlus Watch 2. As per the teaser image (shared on X), the company shows that the wearable will have a round display along with 2 buttons placed on the left.

As per Max Jambor, the tipster said that the upcoming Watch 2 will launch on February 26 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

Another report suggested that the upcoming smartwatch will feature a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, backed by a 402 mAh battery, and will run on WearOS. The smartwatch is expected to be protected with IP68 water and dust resistance certification.

