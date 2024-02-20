Microsoft to expand AI, cloud infrastructure in Spain: To invest USD 2.1 billion in next 2 years

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Microsoft to expand AI, cloud infrastructure in Spain

Microsoft has reportedly announced that the tech player will expand its artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure in Spain by investing USD 2.1 billion in the next two years. The news was officially out by the Vice Chair and President of Microsoft- Brad Smith.

The announcement surfaced when the company announced its plan for the investment of USD 3.45 billion in Germany which focused on artificial intelligence.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Smith said, "I’m thrilled to announce that we will expand our AI and cloud infrastructure in Spain by $2.1 billion in the next two years.”

He further added, "Our investment is beyond just building data centres, it’s a testament to our 37-year commitment to Spain, its security, and development and digital transformation of its government, businesses, and people.”

Furthermore, Microsoft's investment in Germany will last for two years and will facilitate the expansion of its cloud region.

According to the company, the investment would make Microsoft's cloud computing and AI capabilities more accessible to small and large businesses, including the capacity to develop and apply AI models.

The data centres will reportedly be powered entirely by renewable energy.

Inputs from IANS