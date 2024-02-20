Tuesday, February 20, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Dell Alienware gaming monitors launched in India, starting at Rs 99,999

Dell Alienware gaming monitors launched in India, starting at Rs 99,999

Both monitors come with features which help position any gamers with a clear competitive edge, whether they are playing racing games where speed is crucial or simulation and action-adventure games.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 20, 2024 13:49 IST
Dell Alienware gaming monitors, gaming monitor
Image Source : FILE Dell Alienware gaming monitors

Dell Technologies, one of the leading technology companies has launched two new Alienware QD-OLED gaming monitors in the Indian market, which were first unleashed at CES 2024. The new gaming monitors- Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED (AW3225QF) and Alienware 27 360Hz QD-OLED (AW2725DF) are now available for purchase on the official website of the company and will be available at a starting price of Rs 99,999.

In an official statement, Pujan Chadha, Director for product marketing, consumer and small business at Dell Technologies, India, said, "We are enabling users to explore a world where images transcend reality with the integration of Quantum Dot technology into the more recent form factors of the acclaimed QD-OLED family, offering an immersive gaming and entertainment experience."

As per the company, both monitors boast features that will help position any gamers with a clear competitive edge, whether they are playing racing games where speed is crucial or simulation and action-adventure games where precise visual fidelity is key.

Both monitors possess infinite contrast ratios, covering 99 per cent and 99.3 per cent of the DCI-P3 gamut, respectively.

In addition, the company said that the Alienware 32 4K curved QD-OLED panel is intentionally crafted to help reduce reflection and capture expanded peripheral vision with infinite contrasts, true blacks, and peak luminance up to 1000 nits. It boasts a fast 240Hz native refresh rate.

Related Stories
Dell launches new XPS 13 laptop at Rs 99,990

Dell launches new XPS 13 laptop at Rs 99,990

Dell to lay off around 6,500 workers; 5% of its global workforce

Dell to lay off around 6,500 workers; 5% of its global workforce

Apple logs 11% growth, stands on top 5 PC makers in India: Report

Apple logs 11% growth, stands on top 5 PC makers in India: Report

Dell launches a range of new laptop and desktop series in India

Dell launches a range of new laptop and desktop series in India

Dell launches 2 new Alienware gaming laptops in India - Here are the details

Dell launches 2 new Alienware gaming laptops in India - Here are the details

Dell introduces a suite of products and services to drive innovation in generative AI

Dell introduces a suite of products and services to drive innovation in generative AI

Dell introduces premium Alienware desktop with 1TB SSD storage: Details

Dell introduces premium Alienware desktop with 1TB SSD storage: Details

ALSO READ: How to make UPI payments while travelling abroad? Tips and tricks

Inputs from IANS

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement