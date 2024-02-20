How to make UPI payments while travelling abroad? Tips and tricks

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK UPI payment

India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a widely used digital payment mode in India. It certainly is fast, secure, and convenient, enabling the user to go out cashless- allowing them to make payment from anyone with the help of UPI ID or bank account number. Earlier, this facility was launched only for domestic use as it has become the preferred mode of payment, but now there is a surge in its availability in various parts of the world.

The Government of India has made UPI payments available in many international countries, to make transactions easier for Indians who are planning to travel abroad. This service could also be used by the Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) for making any international transactions.

What countries support UPI payments?

Major countries support an online translation by using UPI (as per the :

France

Bhutan

Nepal

Oman

UAE

Malaysia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Sri Lanka

Cambodia

Hong Kong

Taiwan

South Korea

Japan

United Kingdom

How can we use UPI in other countries?

If you are travelling to one of the countries that supports India's UPI services to make payments with apps like Google Pay, Amazon Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and more for making transactions. These apps will let the user perform digital payments by using a UPI ID or by linking their bank account number and providing a convenient and secure way to make payments while travelling and shopping abroad.

Step-by-step guide

Download a UPI app like Google Pay, Paytm, or PhonePe which supports international UPI transactions.

Open the app which will allow international UPI transactions in the country (which supports UPI).

Register your Indian bank account details.

Now link your account.

Once the bank account is linked, you need to provide the recipient's details which further include their bank account number, BIC, and IBAN, together with the amount that needs to be transferred and currency.

Once the transaction is done, you will get a confirmation message on your registered number.

This is worth noting that the transactions will still be subjected to certain fees like foreign exchange fees, conversion charges, and more.

This service is gradually rolling out in foreign countries, so the system might not be available in a few of the listed countries. It may vary as per the boundaries

For NRI, here are the steps to follow for using UPI:

Download a UPI-enabled mobile app like Google Pay, PhonePe, or Paytm.

Register your NRO or NRE account.

Provide your Indian mobile number and bank account details in the app (no international bank details).

Once your account is linked, you can start to use UPI to make payments.

The transaction could only be made to those Indians who are using UPI ID.

.ALSO READ: This is how GenAI will boost Indian financial services by 2030: Details

ALSO READ: How much did Apple make with the iPhone sale in the past 10 years?