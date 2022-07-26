Google Play celebrates 10th anniversary with new logo

Follow us on Image Source : PIC CREDIT: GOOGLE PLAY STORE Google Play Store's new 10th anniversary logo.

Google Play news: As Google Play Store reaches its 10th anniversary on July 26, the tech giant celebrates giving the app a fresh new logo. The tech giant has slightly tweaked the overall shape of its Play Store logo, but the most noticeable of all changes are the less vibrant colours that more closely represent the green, yellow, blue, and red hues that Google uses for many of its other apps.

It is a subtle adjustment that also complements the new Chrome logo updated earlier this year, reports The Verge.

“We are introducing a new logo that better reflects the magic of Google and matches the branding shared by many of our helpful products -- Search, Assistant, Photos, Gmail and more,” says Tian Lim, vice president of Google Play.

The new appearance and iconography also mark 10 years of Google Play after it was rebranded from the Android Market in 2012.

“A decade later, more than 2.5 billion people in over 190 countries, use Google Play every month to discover apps, games and digital content.” says Tian Lim. “And more than 2 million developers work with us to build their businesses and reach people around the globe,” added Lim.

To further add to the excitement, Google is also offering a free booster to Google Play points. After activation, the user will earn 10x points on purchases, including most in-app items.

(with IANS inputs)

Also Read: Google Play Store will let you have Play Points to get discounts on product purchase: Know-more

Latest Technology News