Google Play Store will let you have Play Points to get discounts on product purchase: Know-more

Google Play Store has started to rollout a new programme which will enable the users to use their Play Points for purchasing on the Google Store.

as per the report of Android Central, Google has a new programme which is willingly allowing the customers to turn those Play Points into discounts which could be redeemed in the very next Google Store purchase- including hardware like the Pixel 6 along with some of the best Google Assistant speakers.

How it works

Users will earn points on their purchase with Google Play, including books, movies, in-app items and more, and by trying featured free apps and games

Users can redeem points for special in-app items whcih has been offered by the developers, or for Google Play Credit- this will be usedto rent the latest movie or buy a best-selling audiobook

Users could level up from Bronze to Platinum to earn more points faster and also avail weekly prizes

9to5Google has further spotted a new programme ststing that it will not be available widely earlier, but will eventually roll out. Unfortunately, it seems the programme is limited to the US market so far.

There will be four tiers available for those interested in scooping up a discount: $10, $50, $100, and a $200 off discount. Each of these available discounts has its own Play Points threshold.

The $10 one has a point threshold of 500, while the $200 discount will require 10,000 points.

According to the programme terms, users cannot claim two discounts and use them toward a single purchase. Another important point to note is that Google is seemingly only giving users one of each discount.

