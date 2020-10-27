Image Source : PIXABAY Here are the top 5 cricket-based mobile games to play during the ongoing IPL season.

During the IPL season, we all have the cricket fever running through our blood. While not everyone likes to bet on the game using fantasy apps, many prefer playing games related to cricket during this time in order to boost the excitement. Here are some cricket-based games that you can play during this IPL season on your Android or iOS based smartphone. The games are available via both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Sachin Saga Cricket Champions/Sachin Saga VR

The game is the ultimate cricket mobile gaming experience, created and developed by JetSynthesys. Born out of an exclusive, first-of-its-kind JV with Sachin Tendulkar, the immersive mobile game lets users play as the legendary Master Blaster himself with his motion-captured shots to create an authentic real-world like cricket experience. Another game launched after the success of Sachin Saga Cricket Champions is Sachin Saga VR, India’s first-ever Virtual Reality multiplayer cricket game which lets consumers play as Sachin with stunning visuals, state-of-the-art motion controls, and the best graphics in a VR cricket game.

Real Cricket 20

This award-winning game by Nautilus Mobile offers players the ‘real’ cricket experience. Real Cricket 2020 provides English, Hindi, and various other commentary packs with one of the best cricket commentators in the world. It also includes a bunch of features like Test Cricket, Stadiums with time progression, Decision Review System, auctions, and post-match presentations.

World Cricket Championship 2

World Cricket Championship 2 (popularly known as WCC2), is a popular cricket simulation game by Nextwave Multimedia. The game brings in several iconic shots like the famous Dil-scoop, the Helicopter shot, and the Upper-Cut. The game also offers 18 different international teams, 10 domestic teams, and 42 different stadiums.

Stick Cricket Super League

Developed by Stick Sports, this game allows players to take full control to customize their own character before heading out to the T20 cricket game. The game lets you choose from 70 teams, sign superstars and negotiate seasonal contracts with the world's best cricket players, smash sixes, and captain your own T20 cricket team.

Epic Cricket

This 3D simulation cricket game, developed by Nazara Games, includes HD quality visuals with life-like international players, full match live commentary, complete experience of modern batting and bowling styles right from reverse sweep to helicopter shot, and googly to doosra.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage