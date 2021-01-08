Friday, January 08, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apps
  5. Elon Musk recommends using Signal over WhatsApp: How to download, features and more

Elon Musk recommends using Signal over WhatsApp: How to download, features and more

Signal app could be the WhatsApp killer as Elon Musk recommends it now. Here's everything you need to know.

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 08, 2021 20:44 IST
elon musk, signal
Image Source : SIGNAL

Here's why Elon Musk recommends using Signal over WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has recently announced new terms of service and privacy policy that now allows the company to share user data with Facebook. With this, the privacy of the users is being affected and they are now looking to switch towards other apps. One popular alternative to WhatsApp is Telegram. However, Elon Musk is recommending people to download an app called Signal. 

Signal noticed a significant jump in the number of new users right after Elon Musk's tweet. In his tweet, Elon Musk just said, “Use Signal” advising his followers to use the privacy-focused app over WhatsApp. In case you have been using Telegram or Signal already, you also might have noticed a spike in your contacts available on the app.

What is Signal?

Signal is yet another cross-platform encrypted messaging app developed by the Signal Foundation and Signal Messenger LLC. Using this app, users can send and receive one-to-one and group messages. These messages do not have to be only about texts but can also include files, voice notes, images and videos. 

Signal is an open-source messaging app and it focuses primarily on user privacy. The app is being widely used by people concerned with privacy like journalists, security experts, among others. 

How to download Signal?

  1. Open Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone.
  2. Search for Signal app.
  3. Click on install.
  4. Once downloaded, open the app and enter the required details to register yourself.

Latest Technology News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News