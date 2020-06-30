Chinese app ban in India: Here are the alternatives to the 59 banned apps on Android, iOS

Image Source : INDIA TV Chinese apps alternatives for Android, iOS

The Indian Government took a major step and banned 59 Chinese apps in the country since the apps are allegedly a threat to the security and privacy of the users in India. The list of banned apps includes the most popular TikTok, UC Browser, Beauty Plus, ShareIt, Shein, and more. To recall, the decision to ban the Chinese apps was taken by the Ministry of Information Technology (MeitY) under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Among the 59 Chinese apps that have been banned, TikTok has been taken down from both the Google Play Store and the App Store. Other apps will be soon removed from both the app stores. Now that these popular Chinese apps will no be available for use and the people who have them should also remove them, here is a list of alternatives to the banned apps in India:

List of alternatives to TikTok, UC Browser, ShareIt and more on Android, iOS

1. Banned video-sharing apps: TikTok, Kwai, Vigo Video, VFly Status Video, VMate, Likee, U Video, New Video Status

Alternative apps: Chingari, Roposo, Bolo Indya, Dubsmash

2. Banned social media apps: Helo, We Meet

Alternative apps: ShareChat, Facebook, Instagram

3. Banned File transfer app: ShareIt, Xender, ES File Explorer

Alternative apps: Files Go, Google Drive, Dropbox

4. Banned browser app: UC Browser, CM Browers, DU Browser, APUS Browser

Alternative apps: Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Jio Browser

5. Banned mapping apps: Baidu Map

Alternative apps: Google Maps, Apple Maps

6. Banned online shopping app: Shein, Romwe, Club Factory

Alternative apps: Myntra, Amazon India, Koovs, Limeroad, Flipkart

7. Banned mobile game apps: Clash of Kings, Mobile Legends

Alternative apps: Clash of Clans

8. Banned battery saver apps: DU Battery Saver

Alternative apps: Battery Saver & Charge Optimizer

9. Banned photo editing apps: Beauty Plus, YouCam makeup, Wonder Camera, Photo Wonder, Sweet Selfie, Meitu, SelfieCity

Alternative apps: B612 Beauty & Filter Camera, PicsArt, Lightroom, Snapseed

10. Banned community apps: Mi Community

Alternative apps: There isn't any alternative as such but users can use Twitter for Xiaomi updates

11. Banned anti-virus apps: Virus Cleaner

Alternative apps: Avast Anti-virus

12. Banned news apps: Newsdog, QQ Newsfeed, UC News

Alternative apps: Google News, Apple News, InShorts, NewsHunt

13. Banned messaging apps: WeChat, QQ International

Alternative apps: WhatsApp

14. Banned mail apps: QQ Mail, Mail Master

Alternative apps: Gmail, Outlook

15. Banned micro-blogging apps: Weibo

Alternative apps: Twitter

16. Banned music apps: QQ Music

Alternative apps: YouTube Music, JioSavn, Apple Music, Wynk Music, Spotify

17. Banned live-streaming apps: Bigo Live

Alternative apps: Twitch, YouTube, Facebook

18. Banned clone apps: Parallel Space

Alternative apps: App Cloner

19. Banned video calling apps: Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

Alternative apps: Google Duo, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger

20. Banned syncing apps: WeSync

Alternative apps: Google Contacts

21. Banned video editing apps: Viva Video – QU Video Inc

Alternative apps: Adobe Premier Pro

22. Banned call recorder apps: DU Recorder

Alternative apps: Automatic Call Recorder, inbuilt call recorders in smartphones

23. Banned app lock apps: Vault- Hide, DU Privacy

Alternative apps: KeepSafe, AppLock

24. Banned cache cleaner apps: Cache Cleaner DU App studio, DU Cleaner, Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

Alternative apps: CCleaner, Norton Clean

25. Banned interactive gaming apps: Hago Play With New Friends

Alternative apps: Snapchat or any other social media app

26. Banned scanning apps: CamScanner

Alternative apps: Adobe Scan, Microsoft Office Lens, inbuilt scanner in iPhones' Notes app

27. Banned media player apps: QQ Player

Alternative apps: VLC Media Player

28. Banned translation apps: Baidu Translate

Alternative apps: Google Translate

29. Banned password manager apps: QQ Security Center

Alternative apps: 1Password, Keychain in iOS

30. Banned app launcher apps: QQ Launcher

Alternative apps: Microsoft Launcher

For those who don't know, the 59 Chinese apps have been banned due to security and privacy reasons. The apps have been said to be spying on users and sending user data to China. Hence, it's best to delete the banned Chinese apps and go for their alternatives.

As a reminder, the aforementioned alternative apps are the ones that are popular ones. If you wish to go for something else, you are always free to do so.

