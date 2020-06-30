Chinese app ban in India: Here are the alternatives to the 59 banned apps on Android, iOS

The Indian Government took a major step and banned 59 Chinese apps in the country since the apps are allegedly a threat to the security and privacy of the users in India. The list of banned apps includes the most popular TikTok, UC Browser, Beauty Plus, ShareIt, Shein, and more. To recall, the decision to ban the Chinese apps was taken by the Ministry of Information Technology (MeitY) under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.
Among the 59 Chinese apps that have been banned, TikTok has been taken down from both the Google Play Store and the App Store. Other apps will be soon removed from both the app stores. Now that these popular Chinese apps will no be available for use and the people who have them should also remove them, here is a list of alternatives to the banned apps in India:
List of alternatives to TikTok, UC Browser, ShareIt and more on Android, iOS
1. Banned video-sharing apps: TikTok, Kwai, Vigo Video, VFly Status Video, VMate, Likee, U Video, New Video Status
Alternative apps: Chingari, Roposo, Bolo Indya, Dubsmash
2. Banned social media apps: Helo, We Meet
Alternative apps: ShareChat, Facebook, Instagram
3. Banned File transfer app: ShareIt, Xender, ES File Explorer
Alternative apps: Files Go, Google Drive, Dropbox
4. Banned browser app: UC Browser, CM Browers, DU Browser, APUS Browser
Alternative apps: Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Jio Browser
5. Banned mapping apps: Baidu Map
Alternative apps: Google Maps, Apple Maps
6. Banned online shopping app: Shein, Romwe, Club Factory
Alternative apps: Myntra, Amazon India, Koovs, Limeroad, Flipkart
7. Banned mobile game apps: Clash of Kings, Mobile Legends
Alternative apps: Clash of Clans
8. Banned battery saver apps: DU Battery Saver
Alternative apps: Battery Saver & Charge Optimizer
9. Banned photo editing apps: Beauty Plus, YouCam makeup, Wonder Camera, Photo Wonder, Sweet Selfie, Meitu, SelfieCity
Alternative apps: B612 Beauty & Filter Camera, PicsArt, Lightroom, Snapseed
10. Banned community apps: Mi Community
Alternative apps: There isn't any alternative as such but users can use Twitter for Xiaomi updates
11. Banned anti-virus apps: Virus Cleaner
Alternative apps: Avast Anti-virus
12. Banned news apps: Newsdog, QQ Newsfeed, UC News
Alternative apps: Google News, Apple News, InShorts, NewsHunt
13. Banned messaging apps: WeChat, QQ International
Alternative apps: WhatsApp
14. Banned mail apps: QQ Mail, Mail Master
Alternative apps: Gmail, Outlook
15. Banned micro-blogging apps: Weibo
Alternative apps: Twitter
16. Banned music apps: QQ Music
Alternative apps: YouTube Music, JioSavn, Apple Music, Wynk Music, Spotify
17. Banned live-streaming apps: Bigo Live
Alternative apps: Twitch, YouTube, Facebook
18. Banned clone apps: Parallel Space
Alternative apps: App Cloner
19. Banned video calling apps: Mi Video Call – Xiaomi
Alternative apps: Google Duo, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger
20. Banned syncing apps: WeSync
Alternative apps: Google Contacts
21. Banned video editing apps: Viva Video – QU Video Inc
Alternative apps: Adobe Premier Pro
22. Banned call recorder apps: DU Recorder
Alternative apps: Automatic Call Recorder, inbuilt call recorders in smartphones
23. Banned app lock apps: Vault- Hide, DU Privacy
Alternative apps: KeepSafe, AppLock
24. Banned cache cleaner apps: Cache Cleaner DU App studio, DU Cleaner, Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
Alternative apps: CCleaner, Norton Clean
25. Banned interactive gaming apps: Hago Play With New Friends
Alternative apps: Snapchat or any other social media app
26. Banned scanning apps: CamScanner
Alternative apps: Adobe Scan, Microsoft Office Lens, inbuilt scanner in iPhones' Notes app
27. Banned media player apps: QQ Player
Alternative apps: VLC Media Player
28. Banned translation apps: Baidu Translate
Alternative apps: Google Translate
29. Banned password manager apps: QQ Security Center
Alternative apps: 1Password, Keychain in iOS
30. Banned app launcher apps: QQ Launcher
Alternative apps: Microsoft Launcher
For those who don't know, the 59 Chinese apps have been banned due to security and privacy reasons. The apps have been said to be spying on users and sending user data to China. Hence, it's best to delete the banned Chinese apps and go for their alternatives.
As a reminder, the aforementioned alternative apps are the ones that are popular ones. If you wish to go for something else, you are always free to do so.
