59 Chinese apps banned, will they vanish from phones? What happens next, tells cyber expert

Chinese Apps banned: What happens next

In a big announcement, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Monday banned hugely popular 59 Chinese Apps amidst simmering tension between the two countries. Keeping in mind the security threat it posed, government said it was getting concerns from citizens regarding security of data and risk to privacy relating to operation of certain apps. The 59 Chinese Android and iOS Apps include TikTok, UC Browser, ShateIt, and lifestyle apps such as Club Factory and Shein among others. Full List of banned Chinese Apps

Speaking to India TV exclsuively, Cyber Expert (Dr.) Prashant Mali said, "It is important to remove these apps otherwise your phone will become vulnerable and prone to hacking."

How to permanently delete Chinese Apps from your phone

Cyber Expert Dr Mali told India TV that the banned apps will not automatically vanish from your phone, but cnnection to App server will not happen. These won't get new updates released. It is important to remove these apps in a specified manner for effective removal. He has suggested the following steps to be taken:

1. First take data backup of your phone

2. Factory Reset the phones instead of removing these Apps

3. These Apps will still work on your phones but they may be vulnerable or insecure and hackers can take control of your phone via not-updated Apps

4. TikTok creators can use logo removing App and upload those videos to Indian Apps

Meanwhile, a lot of home grown apps have started to gain eyeballs as users are looking at options to migrate from the banned apps. One such app is Chingari, which has crossed the 2.5 million download mark recently.

