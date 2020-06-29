India's digital strike on China: Why 59 Chinese Apps including TikTok, UC Browser are banned?

Image Source : INDIA TV Why 59 Chinese apps have been banned in India?

Owing to the previous speculations, the Indian government has now announced an official ban on 59 popular Chinese apps in the country. The apps include the popular and the most-used ones such as short video-sharing app TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, and more. Read on to know what all apps are included in the list and why the ban has taken place.

59 Chinese apps banned in India

The Government of India has banned all the Chinese apps that are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order." The decision has been taken by MeitY by invoking its power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has suggested that the apps have been banned in India as they raised several security concerns and were possibly spying on users in the country and stealing their data. It has been suggested that the Chinese apps for both Android and iOS have indulged in privacy breach over a period of time.

MeitY, in a press statement, said, "At the same time, there have been raging concerns on aspects relating to data security and safeguarding the privacy of 130 crore Indians. It has been noted recently that such concerns also pose a threat to sovereignty and security of our country. The Ministry of Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India. The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures."

Here is a list of the 59 Chinese apps now banned in India:

TikTok

ShareIt

Kwai

UC Browser

Baidu map

Shein

Clash of Kings

DU battery saver

Helo

Likee

YouCam makeup

Mi Community

CM Browers

Virus Cleaner

APUS Browser

ROMWE

Club Factory

Newsdog

Beauty Plus

WeChat

UC News

QQ Mail

Weibo

Xender

QQ Music

QQ Newsfeed

Bigo Live

SelfieCity

Mail Master

Parallel Space

Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

WeSync

ES File Explorer

Viva Video – QU Video Inc

Meitu

Vigo Video

New Video Status

DU Recorder

Vault- Hide

Cache Cleaner DU App studio

DU Cleaner

DU Browser

Hago Play With New Friends

Cam Scanner

Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

Wonder Camera

Photo Wonder

QQ Player

We Meet

Sweet Selfie

Baidu Translate

Vmate

QQ International

QQ Security Center

QQ Launcher

U Video

V fly Status Video

Mobile Legends

DU Privacy

