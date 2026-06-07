5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Bhutan, tremors felt across Northeast India

Thimphu:

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Bhutan late Sunday night, sending tremors across parts of Northeast India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and China, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The earthquake occurred at around 11:06 PM IST near Punakha, Bhutan, with the Android Earthquake Alerts System estimating its magnitude at 5.6. The ​quake was ⁠at a ​depth of ​10 ‌km (6.21 miles), with the epicenter located in Punakha, Bhutan.

According to the Bhutan Times, residents reported feeling noticeable shaking, with many briefly moving outdoors as a precaution.

The epicentre was located about 252 kilometres from parts of Assam, and tremors were felt in several northeastern states, including Assam and Meghalaya.

Social media users from Northeast India report tremors

The quake shook multiple areas across the Himalayan region, prompting some residents to evacuate buildings as a precaution. Several social media users from Northeast India reported feeling the tremors.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage, and authorities were assessing the situation.

Bhutan is located in the seismically active Himalayan belt, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates continue to collide, making the region prone to frequent earthquakes. Further details on the impact of the quake were not immediately available.

Why does Bhutan experience earthquakes?

Bhutan experiences earthquakes primarily because it lies in the highly active Himalayan seismic zone, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates are continuously colliding. The Indian plate is moving northward and gradually pushing beneath the Eurasian plate, creating enormous geological stress beneath the Earth's surface. When this accumulated pressure is suddenly released, it results in earthquakes.

The Himalayan region, including Bhutan, Nepal, northern India and parts of Tibet, is among the world's most seismically active areas due to this ongoing tectonic activity.

Safety measures during earthquake

Do not panic: People in the region hit by an earthquake should stay calm, as it may lead to injuries. A person can think effectively in a calm state of mind.

People in the region hit by an earthquake should stay calm, as it may lead to injuries. A person can think effectively in a calm state of mind. Avoid running outside: Most injuries during quakes occur when people run around different locations in panic. In such conditions, they may come in contact with falling debris.

Most injuries during quakes occur when people run around different locations in panic. In such conditions, they may come in contact with falling debris. Avoid using lifts: People should not use lifts to ascend or descend from their towers as power may fail, and they may get trapped inside. Always use the stairs in such cases.

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