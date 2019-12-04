Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 monthly and yearly plans compared

Here are all the plans compared

Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Zee5 are currently the most popular streaming services in India. While Hotstar has the most amoaunt of user base due to its immense popularity, other OTT (over-the-top) media streaming services are also not far behind. All the applications offer a longterm or annual plan, which is good for regular users but what about the ones who want to give it a shot? The companies have even launched monthly plans in India and here's how their plans compare.

Hotstar

Hotstar is available on multiple platforms including web, Android and iOS. The streaming service is even available on Samsung SmartTVs, Amazon Fire Stick, Android TV and Apple TV. It has the most number of subscribers because it is the only media streaming service to offer live IPL matches every year. Also, it brings a lot of Indian daily soaps that other media streaming services lack.

Hotstar offers two plans:

Annual Plan for Rs. 999

Monthly Plan for Rs. 299

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon launched its Prime Video service in India a few years ago. Since the company also provides a lot of other benefits like Prime shipping and Prime deals on Amazon in the Prime subscription, they have managed to score a good amount of subscribers. Amazon Prime Video is available on multiple platforms including Android, iOS, web, PlayStation, SmartTV and more.

Just like Hotstar, Amazon also has two plans on offer:

Annual plan for Rs. 999

Monthly plan for Rs. 129

Amazon also offers a free 30 days trial period for new users.

Netflix

Netflix is yet another popular media streaming service. The service has not been able to grab as many consumers as the other apps due to its pricing. However, with the new mobile-only plans, the company does aim to fix that. It is available on a wide range of platforms like Android, iOS, web, PlayStation, SmartTVs and much more.

Netflix has four plans on offer

Mobile-only plan for Rs. 199

Basic plan for Rs. 499 (1 screen, no HD content)

Standard plan for Rs. 649 (2 screens, HD content)

Premium plan for Rs. 799 (4 screens, UltraHD content)

Unlike other media streaming services, Netflix does not provide any annual or long term plans. However, it does offer a free 30 days trial for new users.

Zee5

Due to its new and exclusive content, Zee5 is also catching up with the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The service is available on most popular platforms and it is fairly affordable. Here are the plans that Zee5 has on offer:

Annual plan for Rs. 999

Half-yearly (6 months) plan for Rs. 599

Monthly plan for Rs. 99

Conclusion

It all boils down to the type of content you are willing to watch. If you are looking for Indian Daily soaps then Hotstar or Zee5 should be your choice. However, if you want to spend your free time watching movies and foreign TV shows, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix are your best bet.