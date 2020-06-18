Best Indian apps you can use to delete Chinese apps from your phone

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA There are a few Indian apps available on the Play Store that can detect Chinese apps on your phone.

Due to the ongoing India-China tension, a lot of users have stopped using Chinese applications like TikTok and PUBG Mobile. The consumers across India are also boycotting the use of Chinese products. This has come right after 20 Indian soldiers martyred in a face-off with China in Galwan valley.

Earlier, an app developer launched the app ‘Remove China Apps’ on the Google Play Store. The app saw millions of downloads but it was unfortunately taken down soon after.

Here’s a list of apps that can be used to detect and delete Chinese apps on Android smartphones. These apps have been uploaded by Indian developers on the Google Play Store.

Note: In order to test out the functionality of these apps, I installed Chinese apps like TikTok, PUBG Mobile, InShot, CamScanner and UC Browser on my phone.

Chinese App Detector

Chinese App Detector has been uploaded by the developer RRR Apps on the Android Play Store. In the description area, the developer has also left a note saying, “Caution: I am an Indian individual from Rajkot and I have developed this application for knowledge purpose.”

Out of the above-mentioned apps, Chinese App Detector was not able to detect InShot but managed to detect the others.

China Apps Scanner

China Apps Scanner is an app uploaded by Zeal Mobiles on the Play Store. This app performed the best in this list according to our tests. The app managed to detect all five of the Chinese applications installed on my phone.

Detect Chinese Apps

When launched, Detect Chinese Apps proudly says ‘Made in India’ as the app loads. Once the app was loaded on my phone, it managed to detect only three apps including UC Browser, TikTok and CamScanner.

All three apps also give users an option to directly uninstall the Chinese apps using an option within the app.

