These 50+ Chinese Android, iOS apps can be banned in India; Recommends Intel agencies

Security concerns clubbed with the growing India-China tension and the need to go for 'Made in India' products and services can possibly lead to a ban on popular Chinese apps in the country. Intelligence agencies have reportedly advised the Centre to either ban the Chinese apps in India or recommend people to avoid their use. Read on to know what are the Chinese apps that can be blocked in India and why.
List of Chinese apps that can be banned in India
According to a report by the Hindustan Times, it is suggested that the various popular apps including TikTok, Xender, ShareChat, and more can pose a threat to users and the security of India. This is because the apps are allegedly sending user data outside India, mostly to the Chinese servers. The recommendations by the intel agencies have also been seconded by the National Security Council Secretariat.
For those who don't know, security issues on the part of Chinese apps are not new; we have seen cases when Chinese apps on both Android and iOS have invaded users' privacy and affected the users with malware or spyware. Last year, TikTok was under the scrutiny of users in India for security issues and the promotion of offensive content. Here's are Chinese apps on Android and iOS that can threaten your security:
- TikTok
- Vault-Hide
- Vigo Video
- Bigo Live
- SHAREit
- UC News
- UC Browser
- BeautyPlus
- Xender
- ClubFactory
- Helo
- LIKE
- Kwai
- ROMWE
- SHEIN
- NewsDog
- Photo Wonder
- APUS Browser
- VivaVideo- QU Video
- Perfect Corp
- CM Browser
- Virus Cleaner (Hi Security Lab
- Mi Community
- DU recorder
- YouCam Makeup
- Mi Store
- 360 Security
- DU Battery Saver
- DU Browser
- DU Cleaner
- DU Privacy
- Clean Master – Cheetah
- CacheClear DU apps studio
- Baidu Translate
- Baidu Map
- Wonder Camera
- ES File Explorer
- QQ International
- QQ Launcher
- QQ Security Centre
- QQ Player
- QQ Music
- QQ Mail
- QQ NewsFeed
- WeSync
- SelfieCity
- Clash of Kings
- Mail Master,
- Mi Video call - Xiaomi
- Parallel Space
While nothing is concrete at the time of writing, it's best advised that you should delete these Chinese apps from your Android or iOS smartphones to remain safe from them.
