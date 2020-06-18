These 50+ Chinese Android, iOS apps can be banned in India; Recommends Intel agencies

Image Source : INDIA TV Popular Chinese apps such as TikTok, Beauty Plus, Shein

Security concerns clubbed with the growing India-China tension and the need to go for 'Made in India' products and services can possibly lead to a ban on popular Chinese apps in the country. Intelligence agencies have reportedly advised the Centre to either ban the Chinese apps in India or recommend people to avoid their use. Read on to know what are the Chinese apps that can be blocked in India and why.

List of Chinese apps that can be banned in India

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, it is suggested that the various popular apps including TikTok, Xender, ShareChat, and more can pose a threat to users and the security of India. This is because the apps are allegedly sending user data outside India, mostly to the Chinese servers. The recommendations by the intel agencies have also been seconded by the National Security Council Secretariat.

For those who don't know, security issues on the part of Chinese apps are not new; we have seen cases when Chinese apps on both Android and iOS have invaded users' privacy and affected the users with malware or spyware. Last year, TikTok was under the scrutiny of users in India for security issues and the promotion of offensive content. Here's are Chinese apps on Android and iOS that can threaten your security:

TikTok

Vault-Hide

Vigo Video

Bigo Live

Weibo

WeChat

SHAREit

UC News

UC Browser

BeautyPlus

Xender

ClubFactory

Helo

LIKE

Kwai

ROMWE

SHEIN

NewsDog

Photo Wonder

APUS Browser

VivaVideo- QU Video

Perfect Corp

CM Browser

Virus Cleaner (Hi Security Lab

Mi Community

DU recorder

YouCam Makeup

Mi Store

360 Security

DU Battery Saver

DU Browser

DU Cleaner

DU Privacy

Clean Master – Cheetah

CacheClear DU apps studio

Baidu Translate

Baidu Map

Wonder Camera

ES File Explorer

QQ International

QQ Launcher

QQ Security Centre

QQ Player

QQ Music

QQ Mail

QQ NewsFeed

WeSync

SelfieCity

Clash of Kings

Mail Master,

Mi Video call - Xiaomi

Parallel Space

While nothing is concrete at the time of writing, it's best advised that you should delete these Chinese apps from your Android or iOS smartphones to remain safe from them.

