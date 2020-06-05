Remove China Apps: A list of some popular Chinese apps on Android, iOS

Here's a list of some of the most popular Chinese apps available.

Remove China Apps got immensely popular in India as soon as it arrived on the Google Play Store. The app basically allowed users to scan their phones for any Chinese apps and uninstall them in order to support the anti-China movement. The app was later removed from the Play Store as it was violating the rules of the store.

While people can still install the app using an APK file, it not really advised since it just a workaround and not a permanent solution. Also, the app never made it to the Apple App Store, which means iPhone and iPad users had to manually uninstall these apps.

In case you don’t know which of the apps installed on your phone are Chinese, here’s a complete list of apps. However, do note that this list consists only of some of the more popular Chinese apps that Indians use. Also, you will not be able to uninstall system apps from Chinese smartphones like Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus and more.

Here’s a list of popular Chinese apps available on Android and iOS:

TikTok - The app has faced a lot of controversies and it has surfaced the news a lot. This means you most probably know that the app was made by a Chinese developer.

PUBG Mobile - PUBG itself was developed for PC by PUBG Corporation, which is a subsidiary of a Korean game developer, Bluehole. However, the Mobile version of the game was developed by Tencent Games, which is a Chinese developer.

Helo - Helo app came in pre-installed on a lot of smartphones. The application was developed by Bytedance, the same developer who is behind TikTok.

SHAREit, Xender - The popular media sharing applications were also developed in China. You can easily find some alternatives to these apps.

UCBrowser - UCBrowser is one of the most popular web browsers on Android after Google Chrome. The app does offer a plethora of features. However, this too was born in China.

Some of the other popular Chinese applications are listed as follows:

Kwai

LiveMe

Bigo Live

Vigo Video

BeautyPlus

CamScanner

Clash of Kings

Mobile Legends

ClubFactory

Shein

Romwe

AppLock

VMate

Game of Sultans

Mafia City

Battle of Empires

Apart from this, there are a lot of other Chinese applications available on both Google Play Store as well as the Apple App Store.

