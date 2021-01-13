Bolo Indya app: How to download, key features and more

Bolo Indya app is available for Android and iOS. Here's how you can download

2020 was an interesting year for smartphones, especially their apps. PUBG Mobile and TikTok were among some popular apps that were kicked out of the Indian versions of the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. These apps were removed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) citing national security and sovereignty concerns.

Ever since TikTok was banned in India, people are rushing to local alternatives to fuel their need for short videos and bridge that gap. Interestingly, people are not looking at the entertainment aspect of it but also want to see it as a viable platform to help them in extra income.

While many are in the early stages of online content commerce, Bolo Indya has already taken the lead to drive a purpose-led engagement model to financially empower creators in India by monetizing their content.

Bolo Indya is one of the fastest-growing short infotainment content video platforms, currently present in over 14 local Indian languages. Bolo Indya stands unique as its working towards empowering the next billion internet users of India, by allowing them to transform their social capital and virality into financial independence, by unlimited earning every month.

How to download Bolo Indya

Bolo Indya app is currently available on both Android and iOS. One can download it on either platform by opening the app store and then searching for Bolo Indya. Once downloaded, the user just needs to create and setup their account.

How to get started

Once you download the app, a screen will appear asking to select your preferred language, Once selected, it will then take you to the homepage. On the homepage, you will get to see a lot of trending short videos.

You will see a search icon on the right of your homepage, wherein you can select videos as your preferred genre- What’s Hot, Entertainment, Fashion and Beauty, Shopping/Reviews, Technology, Health etc.

Once you create an account, you can get started with making short 15 seconds video by using multiple tools, filters, stickers and tags. Bolo Indya has also launched dubbing feature to the app recently.

Key Features

Bolo Indya currently offers short videos creation, consumption and knowledge networking in 14 Indian Languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Kannada etc.

It allows users to experiment with lot of tools including lip sync, dubbing, special effects video, slow- mo and much more.

The in-app feature ‘Bolo Meets’ allows creators to host online sessions to deliver personalized online services through one to one or one to many video chat groups by content creators to their follower base. It is an engagement led discovery model which allows consumers to first engage with the high-quality content of the content creators, engage with their content, and eventually discover and avail their services on the platform. Consumers do micropayments on pay per use model to avail these services by the creators they trust and have already engaged with, across different interest genres.

Consumers can rate and review the sessions at the time of completion. This leads to better Bolo Meets get to the trending and recommended section of the platform and garner more visibility basis the quality of the sessions delivered.