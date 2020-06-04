Use these apps, online portals to buy Alcohol amid COVID-19: BevQ, Zomato, Swiggy and more

Image Source : PIXABAY These apps and websites will allow you to purchase liquor online.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, people are unable to get alcohol easily. While the liquor shops have started to open up, it is still dangerous to stand in those long ques while the government suggests us to maintaining social distancing. In order to solve this problem, a lot of companies and even the government started delivering alcohol online via various apps and online portals.

The popular food delivering apps, Zomato and Swiggy have also joined in to help the deliveries of alcohol. They have even started functioning in Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal. Apart from that, there are other apps and services available as well. Here’s all you need to know.

Zomato, Swiggy

Zomato and Swiggy are two of the most popular food delivery apps. The apps are available on both Android and iOS. As of now, both Zomato and Swiggy are operational in Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata, Ranchi and Siliguri cities. The companies are working on adding more cities to its alcohol delivery list.

The apps are also asking customers for age verification in order to ensure they are legally allowed to drink. Apart from a valid ID, the apps also need OTP confirmation from the consumer for added safety.

BevQ

Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY STORE BevQ is only available on Android for now.

BevQ app is currently available on the Google Play Store and it is developed by Kochi-based startup called Faircode Technologies Private Limited. In order to help alcohol sales in Kerala, the app allows users to book a 15-minute time slot online so that buying liquor gets easy while maintaining social distancing. This will ensure only 5 people can stand in a queue with only 50 people allowed to visit the liquor shop per hour.

OSBCL

Image Source : OSBC.CO.IN OSBCL website

Odisha State Beverages Corporation Limited official website now allows users to order liquor online. It is simple to use and even allows the retailers to list their shops online and manage the payment from customers.

Qtoken

Image Source : QTOKEN.IN Delhi Qtoken website

Soon after selling alcohol was allowed amid COVID-19 outbreak, the Delhi government introduced a token-based system to visit Beer and Wine shops. The official qtoken website has permitted over 160 shops across Delhi to sell liquor and it gives out only 50 tokens per hour to people. Interested buyers just need to visit the website and fill in their basic details to get a time slot.

Maharashtra Liquor Token

For the people living in Maharashtra, the state government has announced the launch of liquor token system for delivery of alcohol. Users can head over to the official website to get an e-token just by filling the basic details. However, the website is currently allowing the purchase of alcohol in Pune only. Due to a large number of COVID-19 positive cases, Mumbai is not on the list.

WBSBCL

Image Source : EXCISE.WB.GOV.IN West Bengal Gov website

While Zomato and Swiggy are already serving in West Bengal, the users can even choose to get it delivered via the state government itself. There is an official website where customers can fill in their basic information and pay online for the liquor purchased. The website even brings an option for cash on delivery.

CSMCL

Chhattisgarh has also created a website and an official CSMCL app to deliver alcohol in the state. The app and website are powered by the Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited. Unlike the aforementioned services, this one changes Rs. 120 for delivery on the purchase of liquor.

