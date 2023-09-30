Cauvery row: Both Karnataka, Tamil Nadu have to act on commission's decision, says Congress MP P Chidambaram

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress leader P Chidambaram

Cauvery Water Dispute: Amid the ongoing row between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the release of Cauvery river water, Congress MP P Chidambaram on Saturday said that both states have to act on the commission's decision.

"I am a Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu, so I can press the demands of Tamil Nadu, and the members of Parliament from Karnataka will also press the demands of Karnataka. There is a commission to judge this issue. Both states have to act on the Commission's decision," said Congress MP P Chidambaram.

Meanwhile, earlier during the day, workers of the Tamilaga Valvurimai party protested over the Cauvery water sharing issue.

Speaking on the matter, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, "A review petition was filed today before the Cauvery Water Management Authority regarding the Cauvery water release order. After reviewing the situation, a review petition will be filed before the Supreme Court. Yesterday we had a meeting with the retired judge of the Supreme Court and the Advocate General and took suggestions and action will be taken accordingly."

On Friday, several pro-Kannada organisations, farmer unions and other groups had given a bandh call in the state to protest on the Cauvery water issue.

Earlier this week, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar claimed the Karnataka government released Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu after succumbing to the pressure from the ruling DMK and the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

He alleged the Siddaramaiah government released the water as the Congress was aware that it could not survive without the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu.

"The government of Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar released (Cauvery) water without consulting any party. Their government didn't have any all-party consultation on the issue," he said.

"They didn't consult farmers and released the water under pressure from DMK as Congress cannot survive without DMK in Tamil Nadu. The Congress government has succumbed to the pressure of DMK and the INDIA-UPA coalition," he added.

"The BJP in Karnataka has made it very clear that we will stand firm on the rights of our farmers and citizens. We won't allow any coalition or opportunistic politics to come in the way of the interest of the people of Karnataka," the BJP leader said.



