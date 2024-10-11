Two AC coaches of Mysore-Darbhanga Express catch fire near Thiruvallur | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fire breaks out at two coaches of Mysore-Darbhanga Express | WATCH VIDEO.

Tamil Nadu train fire: A massive fire broke out at two AC coaches of the 12578 Mysore-Darbhanga Express passenger train today (October 11). A train from Mysore to Darbhanga via Perambur collided with a goods train standing at Kavarappettai railway station near Thiruvallur on Friday.

Railway officials have rushed to the spot of the accident. So far 10 injured people have been admitted to the hospital. The relief and rescue teams from Chennai have left for the site.

Trains going towards North India affected

As per Railway sources, initial information revealed that there was a signal malfunction. Due to this accident, all trains going towards North India are affected.

A fire broke out quickly near a coach and only sketchy information is available right now on the accident, railway police said. At least six coaches have derailed and rescue teams and ambulances have rushed to the spot, police added.

A 30-member NDRF team left from Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu.

Helpline numbers released by railways-

Chennai- 04425354151

04425354151 Chennai- 04424354995

04424354995 Samastipur - 06274-81029188

- 06274-81029188 Darbhanga - 06272-8210335395

- 06272-8210335395 Mysuru - 97311 43981

- 97311 43981 Control Number- 139

15 ambulances are present at the spot

According to railway officials, the fire broke out only in the parcel van. Around 400 locals who reached the spot helped all the passengers in evacuating. Five passengers are reported to be injured, they have fractures and have been sent to Stanley Government Hospital for treatment.

(With inputs from Anamika Gaur)

