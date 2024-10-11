Friday, October 11, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Tamil Nadu
  4. Darbhanga Express catches fire after colliding with freight train in Tamil Nadu, passengers injured

Darbhanga Express catches fire after colliding with freight train in Tamil Nadu, passengers injured

Railway sources say the train collided with the rear of a stationary train. Some passengers were injured. Two coaches of the train are on fire and three bogies have derailed.

Reported By : T Raghavan Edited By : Manmath Nayak
Chennai
Updated on: October 11, 2024 22:02 IST
Darbhanga Express caught fire after the train collided with a freight train in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvall
Image Source : INDIA TV Darbhanga Express caught fire after the train collided with a freight train in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur.

In an unfortunate incident, two coaches of Darbhanga Express caught fire after the train collided with a freight train in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur. Several passengers have been injured in the incident. The 12578 Mysore-Darbhanga Express collided with a goods train at 8:50 PM.

Railway sources said the train collided with the rear part of a stationary train. Some passengers were injured. According to the available information, the passenger train collided with a goods train standing on the same track. The impact was seen more on the goods train and some passengers have seriously been injured in the incident. 

Latest reports suggested that nearly 5-6 coaches have been derailed and the incident was reported after the Darbhanga Express entered the loop line and collided with stationary train.

The reason for the train accident has been shown as some jerk on the track. More details are awaited. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Tamil Nadu

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Tamil-nadu News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement