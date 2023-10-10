Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji seeks bail from Madras high court, plea to be heard on Wednesday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI.FILE PHOTO Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji leaves after appearing before a special court for MPs and MLAs in the money laundering case, in Chennai.

Arrested Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji has filed a bail application with the Madras high court. Senior counsel N R Elango represented Balaji before Justice G Jayachandran and requested an expedited hearing. Justice G Jayachandran has scheduled the bail application hearing for October 11.

Arrested in money laundering case

Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14 in connection with a money laundering case related to a cash-for-jobs scam that occurred during his tenure as the Transport Minister in a previous AIADMK regime. Balaji's bail petitions were previously rejected by a local court. Balaji, who is currently incarcerated in Puzhal Prison, underwent a health examination at a government hospital on Monday.

Minister undergoes health examination

Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, who has been in custody since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in June, was transported to the government-run Stanley Medical College in Chennai on Monday morning for a health check-up. Although the hospital has yet to release an official statement, sources indicate that the DMK leader, currently incarcerated at the Central Prison in Puzhal, was taken for a medical evaluation. Balaji, who currently holds no ministerial position in the MK Stalin-led DMK government, arrived at the hospital in a wheelchair under tight security.

Previous health issues

Balaji's arrest followed an 18-hour-long interrogation and a search of his official residence and chambers at the state Secretariat. Subsequently, he was hospitalized and underwent bypass surgery at Chennai's Kauvery hospital. He is reported to have a history of cardiac problems.

