Tamil Nadu: Nine people killed after explosion in Ariyalur's firecracker godown | VIDEO

Tamil Nadu: In an unfortunate incident, at least nine people were killed in a blaze in a firecracker unit in this district on Monday. Following the incident, Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the death of nine people and announced cash relief for their families. "Hon'ble Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced condolence and financial assistance to the families of those who lost their lives in the fire at a private firecracker factory in Ariyalur district," said the Chief Minister's office.

The incident happened in Viragalur village in the district at a private unit and the cause of the fire was being ascertained. Five injured persons have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and have been given special medical attention, the CM said.

Stalin said he had deputed his cabinet colleagues SS Sivasankar and CV Ganesan to expedite rescue and relief activities. He announced Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia each to the families of the deceased, Rs one lakh to the grievously injured and Rs 50,000 to those with simple injuries.