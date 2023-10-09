Tamil Nadu: Medical student dies by suicide in Kanyakumari, names three in note

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Medical student died by suicide in Kanyakumari

A medical student died by suicide in Kanyakumari, police said on Monday. According to police, the 27-year-old woman was found dead in her hostel room on October 6 and a suicide note was recovered from the room of the hostel in which she was residing. As per the suicide note, the deceased had named three persons as the reason for suicide.

"On October 6 the victim did not attend the classes. Noting this her classmates went to her hostel room where the door was locked from the inside and not opened even after efforts. The college administration passed this info to Kulasekharam Police Station. When Police broke the door, they found the victim dead inside the room. A suicide note was also recovered," said the police.

"Medical Student of private college (Sree Mookambika Institute of Medical Sciences) at Kanniyakumari District died by suicide allegedly named 3 persons as the reason for suicide," it added. The deceased is a native of Tuticorin and was doing PG Medical second year.

"A case has been registered under the appropriate sections and a women officer has been assigned as an investigation officer to inquire about this case," police said. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, an 18-year-old student who was preparing to appear for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) to qualify for a medical course allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at a private hostel in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Saturday, police said on Sunday. The victim is identified as Nitin Faujdar. According to the investigation done by police, the teen from Bharatpur's Nadbai arrived in Sikar in June and had been staying in a hostel in Udhyog Nagar.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: 18-year-old NEET aspirant hangs himself in a hostel room, 2nd suicide case in a month

ALSO READ | Delhi: Woman constable dies by suicide in south Mehrauli