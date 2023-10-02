Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi woman constable dies by suicide in south Mehrauli

A 26-year-old woman constable of the Delhi Police allegedly hanged herself at her rented apartment in the Mehrauli area of south Delhi, police said on Monday.

The incident was reported to police Monday morning.

"It was found that the victim, hailing from Mizoram, who was posted as a constable at Kishangarh Police Station committed suicide at her rented apartment in Mehrauli area. She committed suicide by hanging herself," police said.

Police have taken custody of the body and sent it for autopsy. The investigation is on into the matter.

(With inputs from PTI)

