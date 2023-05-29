Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tamil Nadu: 9 arrested for preventing I-T officials from carrying raids at DMK Minister's premises

Tamil Nadu : At least nine people have been arrested for preventing Income Tax officials from executing their duties while conducting raids at DMK Minister Senthil Balaji's premises.

Just a few days ago, the Income Tax department carried out raids at locations linked to State Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji.

The raids went on around 40 locations at residences and offices of various Government contractors across Tamil Nadu who had alleged links with the minister.

When the riads were being carried out at Balaji's brother's residence a clash broke out between party workers and the I-T officials.

Now, the police have arrested nine people have been arrested. According to a police official, "Based on CCTV visuals, we identified the persons who attacked and prevented IT officials from doing their duty. So far, we have arrested 10 which includes two DMK Councillors. They were also sent to remand. Further investigation is going on."

