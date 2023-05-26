Tamil Nadu: I-T raids at premises linked to DMK minister Senthil Balaji

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Tamil Nadu: IT raids underway at premises linked to DMK minister Senthil Balaji

Tamil Nadu : The Income Tax department is currently carrying out raids at locations linked to State Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji.

As per sources, the raids are going on around 40 locations at residences and offices across Tamil Nadu of various Government contractors who have alleged links with the minister.

Meanwhile, a clash broke out between DMK workers and IT officials, who are searching the premises of Balaji's brother Ashok, in Karur district.

Balaji is a senior DMK leader from Karur.

Raids are currently underway including in Chennai, Karur and other places, the sources said.

Further details are awaited.

