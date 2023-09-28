AIADMK to fight 2024 Lok Sabha Polls with our own alliance, no ties with BJP: KP Munusamy

Follow us on Image Source : ANI AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy in Krishnagiri.

Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) deputy general secretary and former Tamil Nadu minister K P Munusamy reiterated the party's unwavering commitment to its decision to break the alliance with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Speaking to reporters in Krishnagiri, Munusamy expressed deep dissatisfaction with the state BJP chief, K Annamalai, who continued to make remarks against former chief minister C N Annadurai and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palanisami despite a party resolution against him.

The AIADMK officially severed all ties with the NDA in Tamil Nadu on Monday, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Munusamy emphasised that an important meeting involving senior leaders, district secretaries, MLAs, and MPs had taken place on September 25, during which the unanimous decision to exit from the BJP-led NDA was made, reflecting the sentiments of over 2 crore AIADMK cadres.

While some political analysts and media outlets speculate about the possibility of both parties rejoining in the future, Munusamy clarified that there is no chance of such a reunion. He responded to Chief Minister M K Stalin's characterisation of their decision as a drama by stating that it merely reflects their fear.

Munusamy underlined AIADMK's determination to form an alliance under the leadership of Edappadi for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Regarding speculations that AIADMK is urging the BJP high command to change Annamalai as the Tamil Nadu BJP chief, Munusamy dismissed such suggestions as childish, emphasising the party's commitment to its principles.

When asked about the prime ministerial candidate, Munusamy noted that even the INDIA bloc had yet to decide on its choice. He stated that, like other political parties in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, AIADMK would advocate for the welfare of Tamils in Parliament and seek the necessary funds for the state's development.

Munusamy concluded by highlighting that their decision extends beyond the Parliament elections, intending to create a new alliance under the leadership of their general secretary for the 2026 Assembly polls.

