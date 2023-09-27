India TV Opinion Poll: Is AIADMK's separation from BJP in Tamil Nadu a big blow to the party's Mission South?

Follow us on Image Source : X Edappadi K Palaniswami with PM Modi

In a significant development, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) formally announced its decision to exit the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu and at the Centre. KP Munusamy, AIADMK Deputy Coordinator, has announced that the AIADMK has unanimously passed a resolution to break all ties with the BJP and the NDA, effective immediately.

Munusamy cited ongoing issues with the state leadership of the BJP, particularly their continuous and unwarranted remarks directed at AIADMK's former leaders, their General Secretary EPS, and their party cadres over the past year as a primary reason for this decision.

The BJP and the AIADMK have fought three Lok Sabha elections together in 1998, 2004 and 2019 and the saffron party was expecting to go to the next General Election with the Dravidian party. Now, it would be interesting to see the next move of the BJP.

India TV asked public opinion on 'Is AIADMK's separation from BJP in Tamil Nadu a big blow to the party's Mission South?' As many as 1300 people participated in the poll. While 62 per cent think that AIADMK's exit would hardly make any difference for the BJP, 34 per cent were of the view that the move may make a dent in the saffron party's prospects in 'Mission South' Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Poll

Latest India News