AIADMK snaps ties with NDA, passes resolution to end alliance with BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami addresses the media at party headquarters, in Chennai.

In a significant development, K P Munusamy, AIADMK Deputy Coordinator, has announced that the AIADMK has unanimously passed a resolution to break all ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance, effective immediately.

Munusamy cited ongoing issues with the state leadership of the BJP, particularly their continuous and unwarranted remarks directed at AIADMK's former leaders, their General Secretary EPS, and their party cadres over the past year as a primary reason for this decision.

"AIADMK unanimously passed a resolution in the meeting. AIADMK is breaking all ties with BJP and NDA alliance from today. The state leadership of the BJP has been continuously making unnecessary remarks about our former leaders, our general secretary EPS and our cadres for the past one year," said Munusamy.

Meanwhile, celebrations erupted outside AIADMK headquarters in Chennai after party ends alliance with BJP.

In the wake of a recent controversy surrounding remarks made by BJP State Chief K. Annamalai about late Dravidian stalwart C.N. Annadurai, a senior AIADMK leader, Jayakumar, called off the alliance between the two parties on September 18. Jayakumar stated that he was conveying the AIADMK's official stance on the issue.

To address the matter, a delegation from the AIADMK met with BJP President J.P. Nadda and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who is responsible for Tamil Nadu affairs. The AIADMK delegation sought the intervention of the BJP leadership to secure an apology from Annamalai for his remarks.

Also read | Tamil Nadu farmers stage half-naked protest with human skeletons over Cauvery water dispute | WATCH VIDEO

Also read | 'AIADMK and BJP are pretending to be fighting, are still on friendly terms', claims MK Stalin