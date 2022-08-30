US Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev marches into second round courtesy of straight set wins

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Daniil Medvedev with his US Open trophy in 2021

US Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev, on Monday started his title defense on a thumping note as he marched into the second round of the 2022 edition of the US Open. Current world number one, Daniil Medvedev has made his intentions clear that he will leave no stone unturned to defend his crown. If Medvedev manages to win the tournament, he will be the first man after Roger Federer who achieved the same feat in the year 2008.

Daniil Medvedev didn't look in any kind of discomfort as he registered these wins by 6-2, 6-4, and 6-0 win in 2hrs 1min. Medvedev clashed against America's Stefan Kozlov and later admitted that he had struggled to win against him when both of them played at the junior level. "He almost impossible to beat and at times he did destroy me, but I am happy to get my sweet revenge", the world number 1 said after his match.

Kozlov who is ranked 111th in the world scored pretty early into the match with a service break which was in the first set. The current world number 1 was extremely quick to respond and broke again for a 3-2 lead and within no time extended it to 5-2 with a further break in the seventh game. The 26-year-old Medvedev scored three straight breaks to lead 5-0 in the third and then held to turn the match in his favor.

The current world number one as of now seems to go from strength to strength and looks all set to achieve great heights in his career. Daniil Medvedev has 14 ATP Tour singles titles, including the 2021 US Open and 2020 ATP Finals to his name. He has also emerged victorious in four Masters 1000 titles and has contested four major finals. According to statistics and archives from the ATP website, Daniil Medvedev is the first player in the Open era to beat the world number one to win his first Grand Slam title.

