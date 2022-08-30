US Open 2022: Serena Williams, the last dance

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@USOPEN) US Open 2022: Serena Williams powers herself to the second round

Highlights Serena Williams has 23 Grand Slams to her name

Serena Williams debuted in 1995

As speculations have it, this might be Serena's last international tournament

US Open 2022: Serena Williams, turning all the odds in her favor registered her first win in the US Open. It was an emotional night for Serena and her fans as she is playing her last international tournament and will bow out after it ends. The 23-time Grand Slam winner looks pretty motivated and after her stellar show in the first round, it almost looks certain that the fans are in for another Serena Williams.

Danka Kovinic of Montenegro was pitted against Serena Williams and competed fiercely against the tennis legend. Williams, who was too good for her opponent registered a win of 6-3, 6-3 in the presence of 23000 fans in the Arthur Ashe Stadium Court. Seeing a new low in her career before this, Williams had won just one match in the entire year and as a result, her ranking slipped to 605.

It can also be said that it was William's form and her performances in recent times that propelled her to think about retirement from the international arena. Serena debuted in the international arena in 1995. Serena in her trademark style arrived at the court dressed in a diamond-encrusted black dress and jacket. The tennis legend got the crowd elated with a break for 2-0, chasing down a net cord to hit a winner.

With the experience she has, Williams was quick to nullify the error count as she served six double faults in the opener, and then she raced away in the next three games to clinch the first set. Repeating her heroics, Serena registered another break for 3-2 which was powered by a few crunching drives from the back of the court.

On the other hand, Serena's opponent Danka Kovinic, the world number 80 did enjoy a splendid year at the Slams. She had reached the third round of the Australian and French Open. For some time, Kovinic had all the answers to Serena's blows as she registered a dominant break of her own and edged ahead for 3-2.

Latest Sports News