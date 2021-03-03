Sania Mirza-Andreja Klepac pair enters semifinals of Qatar Open

Wednesday, March 03, 2021
     
PTI PTI
Doha Published on: March 03, 2021 20:53 IST
Sania Mirza
Image Source : PTI

 Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her Slovenian partner Andreja Klepac sailed into the women's doubles semifinals of the Qatar Open with a straight-sets win over their rivals here on Wednesday.

Sania and Andreja made short work of fourth seeds Anna Blinkova and Gabriela Dabrowski 6-2 6-0 to reach the last four round.

The Indo-Slovenian pair will next play top seeds Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

Krejcikova and Siniakova defeated the Dutch duo of Kiki Bertens and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove 4-6 6-4 13-11 in another quarterfinal duel. 

