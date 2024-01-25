Rohan Bopanna among seven sportspersons to receive Padma Shri 2024 awards; check full list here

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohan Bopanna at French Open

India's veteran tennis ace Rohan Bopanna is among seven sportspersons set to receive the Padma Shri award on January 26, 2024. Bopanna made India proud by winning the first-ever Gold in the mixed doubles with Rutuja Bhosle at the 2023 Asian Games and also reached the finals of the three Grand Slam tournaments last year.

Bopanna, 43, became the new world no.1 in the ATP doubles rankings to become the only fourth Indian tennis player to top the ATP/WTA standings. Bopanna has also stormed into the final of the ongoing Australian Open 2024 in the men's doubles and targets his second Grand Slam title on Saturday.

India's experienced squash player Joshna Chinappa is also set to receive Padma Shri after clinching Bronze at the 2022 Asiad in Hangzhou. Chinappa, 37, won the World Championships title in doubles in 2022 and Commonwealth Gold in 2014.

List of sportspersons set to receive Padma Shri award:

​Rohan Bopanna - Tennis (athlete) Joshna Chinappa - Squash (athlete) Uday Vishwanath Deshpande - Mallakhamba (Coach) Gaurav Khanna - Badminton (Coach) Satendra Singh Lohiya - Swimming (athlete) Harbinder Singh - Hockey (Coach) Purnima Mahato - Archery (former athlete)

