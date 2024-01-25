Thursday, January 25, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Tennis
  5. Rohan Bopanna among seven sportspersons to receive Padma Shri 2024 awards; check full list here

Rohan Bopanna among seven sportspersons to receive Padma Shri 2024 awards; check full list here

Rohan Bopanna created history by clinching the first-ever Gold medal in Tennis (mixed doubles) at the Asian Games last year. The 43-year-old Tennis ace also reached the finals of the three Grand Slam tournaments in 2023 to top the ATP rankings in men's doubles.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: January 25, 2024 23:37 IST
Rohan Bopanna at French Open
Image Source : GETTY Rohan Bopanna at French Open

India's veteran tennis ace Rohan Bopanna is among seven sportspersons set to receive the Padma Shri award on January 26, 2024. Bopanna made India proud by winning the first-ever Gold in the mixed doubles with Rutuja Bhosle at the 2023 Asian Games and also reached the finals of the three Grand Slam tournaments last year.

Bopanna, 43, became the new world no.1 in the ATP doubles rankings to become the only fourth Indian tennis player to top the ATP/WTA standings. Bopanna has also stormed into the final of the ongoing Australian Open 2024 in the men's doubles and targets his second Grand Slam title on Saturday.

India's experienced squash player Joshna Chinappa is also set to receive Padma Shri after clinching Bronze at the 2022 Asiad in Hangzhou. Chinappa, 37, won the World Championships title in doubles in 2022 and Commonwealth Gold in 2014.

List of sportspersons set to receive Padma Shri award:

  1. ​Rohan Bopanna - Tennis (athlete)
  2. Joshna Chinappa - Squash (athlete)
  3. Uday Vishwanath Deshpande - Mallakhamba (Coach)
  4. Gaurav Khanna - Badminton (Coach)
  5. Satendra Singh Lohiya - Swimming (athlete)
  6. Harbinder Singh - Hockey (Coach)
  7. Purnima Mahato - Archery (former athlete)

More to follow...

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Tennis Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Tennis News

Latest News