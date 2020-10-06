Pablo Carreño Busta sets up rematch against Novak Djokovic, reaches second French Open quarterfinal

Image Source : AP Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta wipes his face in the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Germany's Daniel Altmaier at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, Oct. 5

No. 17 seed Pablo Carreño Busta set up a rematch against Novak Djokovic by reaching the second French Open quarterfinal of his career.

Carreño Busta was visited by a doctor after the second set but continued to play well and beat 186th-ranked qualifier Daniel Altmaier 6-2, 7-5, 6-2 at Court Philippe Chatrier.

It wasn't immediately clear what was wrong with Carreño Busta.

At the U.S. Open last month, Carreño Busta was the opponent who advanced when Djokovic was defaulted from their fourth-round match for accidentally hitting a line judge with a ball after a game in the first set.

Carreño Busta, a 29-year-old from Spain, would go on to reach the semifinals in New York before blowing a two-set lead against eventual runner-up Alexander Zverev.

Carreño Busta also was a quarterfinalist in Paris in 2017.

The 22-year-old Altmaier was trying to become the first man since 1996 to get to the quarterfinals of his first Grand Slam tournament. He hadn’t dropped a set until Monday.

Carreño Busta said he had a bit of a stomach problem and that is why he was visited by a doctor during his fourth-round victory at the French Open.

Carreño Busta downplayed the issue after beating Daniel Altmaier on Monday night, saying: “Sometimes you have to win these kind of matches when you are not 100%.”

Carreño Busta's three-set win put him into the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for the second time.

He will face No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic on Wednesday in a rematch of their fourth-round meeting at the U.S. Open last month. Djokovic was defaulted from that match for accidentally hitting a line judge with a ball after losing a game in the first set.

