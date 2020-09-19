Saturday, September 19, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Tennis
  5. Italian Open: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov bow out with defeat in quarterfinals

Italian Open: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov bow out with defeat in quarterfinals

The unseeded Indo-Canadian pair fought hard before going down 6-4 5-7 7-10 to Chardy-Martin pair in the tie-breaker late on Friday.

PTI PTI
Rome Published on: September 19, 2020 11:06 IST
rohan bopanna, denis shapovalov, italian open, italian open 2020
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

The unseeded Indo-Canadian pair fought hard before going down 6-4 5-7 7-10 to Chardy-Martin pair in the tie-breaker late on Friday.

India's Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov of Canada bowed out of the men's doubles event of the Italian Open tennis tournament here after losing to the French duo of Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin in quarterfinals.

The unseeded Indo-Canadian pair fought hard before going down 6-4 5-7 7-10 to the French combination in the tie-breaker late on Friday.

Bopanna and Shapovalov had stunned top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah of Colombia in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 event.

The Indo-Canadian duo had also made a quarterfinals exit in the just-concluded US Open, losing 5-7 5-7 to the pair of Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands and Horia Tecau of Romania.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X