From Tendulkar to Kohli, sports fraternity congratulates Roger Federer on amazing career

Roger Federer bid adieu to the game of Tennis with the announcement that the Laver Cup tournament will be his last. The legend mentioned that he'll continue to play Tennis, but it's over for him as far as the Grand Slams are concerned.

The announcement sent shockwaves across the sports community and people were quick to wish him on his stupendous career.

"The past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form," said Federer on Instagram. "But I also know my body's capacities and limits. I am 41 years old," Federer added.

Federer further went on to say that he played more than 1500 matches and the game has treated him more generously that he ever dreamt of.

"I have played more than 1,500 matches. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt. The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour," the legend added.

Where does he rank in all-time list?

Renowned for his excellent backend and forehand, the Swiss came to rise for the first time in 2001 when he beat Pete Sampras at Wimbledon. Two years later he won his first title at the SW-19 and would later win five titles in a row in London. In time to come, he would go past the likes of Pete Sampras and Roy Emerson.

Currently, only Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have won more Grand Slam titles than him in Men’s tennis. Nadal leads the chart with 22 Grand Slam titles while Djokovic is one behind on 21. At the start of 2022, the trio of Nadal, Djokovic, and Federer had won 20 Grand Slam titles each. His last Grand Slam triumph was 2018 Australian Open while his last Wimbledon title came in 2017.

