French Open 2020 | Daniil Medvedev suffers fourth-straight first-round exit at Roland Garros

Daniil Medvedev is now 0-4 for his career at the French Open.

The runner-up at the U.S. Open last year and a semifinalist in New York this month failed yet again to win a match at Roland Garros.

The fourth-seeded Russian lost to 63rd-ranked Marton Fucsovics 6-4, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-1.

Medvedev was in a bad mood throughout, getting warned for an expletive, then being docked a point for smashing his racket in the second-set tiebreaker.

That point came at 6-3 in the tiebreaker, so he lost that set.

Fucsovics had been 0-14 against Top 10 opponents.

Tennys Sandgren has won an 11-9 fifth set to become the seventh American man to reach the second round at this year’s French Open — the most in nearly a quarter-century.

Sandgren had been 0-3 at Roland Garros for his career until saving two match points and coming back to edge No. 29 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 7-5, 2-6, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 11-9 over 4 1/2 hours in a match that ended a little past 11 p.m.

This is the first year that matches can be played that late in Paris because artificial lights have been installed on the courts.

Sandgren was a point from losing when he served at 15-40 while trailing 8-7 in the fifth. But he erased one match point with an ace, and the other disappeared when Hurkacz missed a running forehand.

Sandgren then needed four match points of his own to close things. At this year’s Australian Open, he held seven match points against Roger Federer in the quarterfinals but couldn’t convert any.

Nine U.S. men got to the second round at the French Open in 1996.

Last year, only one did.

