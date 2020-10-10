Saturday, October 10, 2020
     
Dominic Stricker wins French Open boys' title

Becomes the first Swiss player to win a boys' title at any major tournament since three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka at Roland Garros in 2003.

Paris Published on: October 10, 2020 17:45 IST
Image Source : AP

Switzerland's Dominic Stephan Stricker holds the trophy after winning the junior men's final match of the French Open.

Dominic Stephan Stricker beat Leandro Riedi in an all-Swiss final to win the boys’ title at the French Open.

He is the first Swiss player to win a boys' title at any major tournament since three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka at Roland Garros in 2003.

The seventh-seeded Stricker broke No. 8 seed Riedi's serve five times.

The 18-year-old left hander is on line for a double triumph.

He is playing the boys’ doubles final alongside Flavio Cobolli of Italy later Saturday.

They are seeded third against eighth-seeded Bruno Oliveria and Natan Rodrigues of Brazil.

