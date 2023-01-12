Australian Open 2023 | From Swiatek, Gauff to Jabeur, here's top women to watch out and their statistics

The 11th edition of the much-awaited Australian Open is all set to begin on January 16 and here is the list of Women players to watch out for at the event along with their numbers and history.
Iga Swiatek
Ranked: 1
Career-Best Ranking: 1
Country: Poland
Age: 21
2022 Record: 67-9
2022 Titles: 8
Career Titles: 11
Grand Slam Titles: 3 — French Open (2: 2020, 2022), U.S. Open (1: 2022)
Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-Lost in Semifinals, 2021-Lost in 4th Round, 2020-4th, 2019-2nd, 2018-Did Not Play
Ons Jabeur
- Ranked: 2
- Career-Best Ranking: 2
- Country: Tunisia
- Age: 28
- 2022 Record: 47-17
- 2022 Titles: 2
- Career Titles: 3
Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: Runner-Up, Wimbledon (2022), U.S. Open (2022)
Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-DNP, 2021-2nd, 2020-QF, 2019-1st, 2018-1st
Jessica Pegula
- Ranked: 3
- Career-Best Ranking: 3
- Country: United States
- Age: 28
- 2022 Record: 42-21
- 2022 Titles: 1
- Career Titles: 2
Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: QF, Australian Open (2021, 2022), French Open (2022), U.S. Open (2022)
Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-QF, 2021-QF, 2020-1st, 2019-DNP, 2018-DNP
Caroline Garcia
- Ranked: 4
- Career-Best Ranking: 4
- Country: France
- Age: 29
- 2022 Record: 43-20
- 2022 Titles: 4
- Career Titles: 11
Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: SF, U.S. Open (2022)
Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-1st, 2021-2nd, 2020-2nd, 2019-3rd, 2018-4th
Maria Sakkari
- Ranked: 6
- Career-Best Ranking: 3
- Country: Greece
- Age: 27
- 2022 Record: 40-23
- 2022 Titles: Zero
- Career Titles: 1
Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: SF, French Open (2021), U.S. Open (2021)
Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-4th, 2021-1st, 2020-4th, 2019-2nd, 2018-1st
Coco Gauff
- Ranked: 7
- Career-Best Ranking: 4
- Country: United States
- Age: 18
- 2022 Record: 38-22
- 2022 Titles: Zero
- Career Titles: 3
Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: Runner-Up, French Open (2022)
Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-1st, 2021-2nd, 2020-4th, 2019-DNP, 2018-DNP
The competition is set to run till January 29.
(Inputs PTI)