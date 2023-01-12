Australian Open 2023 | From Swiatek, Gauff to Jabeur, here's top women to watch out and their statistics

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Top women to watch out in Australian Open 2023

The 11th edition of the much-awaited Australian Open is all set to begin on January 16 and here is the list of Women players to watch out for at the event along with their numbers and history.

Iga Swiatek

Ranked: 1

Career-Best Ranking: 1

Country: Poland

Age: 21

2022 Record: 67-9

2022 Titles: 8

Career Titles: 11

Grand Slam Titles: 3 — French Open (2: 2020, 2022), U.S. Open (1: 2022)

Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-Lost in Semifinals, 2021-Lost in 4th Round, 2020-4th, 2019-2nd, 2018-Did Not Play

Ons Jabeur

Ranked: 2

Career-Best Ranking: 2

Country: Tunisia

Age: 28

2022 Record: 47-17

2022 Titles: 2

Career Titles: 3

Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: Runner-Up, Wimbledon (2022), U.S. Open (2022)

Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-DNP, 2021-2nd, 2020-QF, 2019-1st, 2018-1st

Jessica Pegula

Ranked: 3

Career-Best Ranking: 3

Country: United States

Age: 28

2022 Record: 42-21

2022 Titles: 1

Career Titles: 2

Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: QF, Australian Open (2021, 2022), French Open (2022), U.S. Open (2022)

Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-QF, 2021-QF, 2020-1st, 2019-DNP, 2018-DNP

Caroline Garcia

Ranked: 4

Career-Best Ranking: 4

Country: France

Age: 29

2022 Record: 43-20

2022 Titles: 4

Career Titles: 11

Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: SF, U.S. Open (2022)

Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-1st, 2021-2nd, 2020-2nd, 2019-3rd, 2018-4th

Maria Sakkari

Ranked: 6

Career-Best Ranking: 3

Country: Greece

Age: 27

2022 Record: 40-23

2022 Titles: Zero

Career Titles: 1

Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: SF, French Open (2021), U.S. Open (2021)

Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-4th, 2021-1st, 2020-4th, 2019-2nd, 2018-1st

Coco Gauff

Ranked: 7

Career-Best Ranking: 4

Country: United States

Age: 18

2022 Record: 38-22

2022 Titles: Zero

Career Titles: 3

Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: Runner-Up, French Open (2022)

Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-1st, 2021-2nd, 2020-4th, 2019-DNP, 2018-DNP

The competition is set to run till January 29.

(Inputs PTI)

