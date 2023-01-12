Australian Open 2023 | From Swiatek, Gauff to Jabeur, here's top women to watch out and their statistics

Thursday, January 12, 2023
     
Australian Open 2023 | The competition will begin on January 12 and is set to run till January 29.

Kartik Mehindru Edited By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Published on: January 12, 2023 8:17 IST
Top women to watch out in Australian Open 2023
Image Source : GETTY Top women to watch out in Australian Open 2023

The 11th edition of the much-awaited Australian Open is all set to begin on January 16 and here is the list of Women players to watch out for at the event along with their numbers and history. 

Iga Swiatek

Ranked: 1

Career-Best Ranking: 1

Country: Poland

Age: 21

2022 Record: 67-9

2022 Titles: 8

Career Titles: 11

Grand Slam Titles: 3 — French Open (2: 2020, 2022), U.S. Open (1: 2022)

Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-Lost in Semifinals, 2021-Lost in 4th Round, 2020-4th, 2019-2nd, 2018-Did Not Play

Ons Jabeur

  • Ranked: 2
  • Career-Best Ranking: 2
  • Country: Tunisia
  • Age: 28
  • 2022 Record: 47-17
  • 2022 Titles: 2
  • Career Titles: 3

Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: Runner-Up, Wimbledon (2022), U.S. Open (2022)

Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-DNP, 2021-2nd, 2020-QF, 2019-1st, 2018-1st

Jessica Pegula

  • Ranked: 3
  • Career-Best Ranking: 3
  • Country: United States
  • Age: 28
  • 2022 Record: 42-21
  • 2022 Titles: 1
  • Career Titles: 2

Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: QF, Australian Open (2021, 2022), French Open (2022), U.S. Open (2022)

Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-QF, 2021-QF, 2020-1st, 2019-DNP, 2018-DNP

Caroline Garcia

  • Ranked: 4
  • Career-Best Ranking: 4
  • Country: France
  • Age: 29
  • 2022 Record: 43-20
  • 2022 Titles: 4
  • Career Titles: 11

Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: SF, U.S. Open (2022)

Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-1st, 2021-2nd, 2020-2nd, 2019-3rd, 2018-4th

Maria Sakkari

  • Ranked: 6
  • Career-Best Ranking: 3
  • Country: Greece
  • Age: 27
  • 2022 Record: 40-23
  • 2022 Titles: Zero
  • Career Titles: 1

Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: SF, French Open (2021), U.S. Open (2021)

Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-4th, 2021-1st, 2020-4th, 2019-2nd, 2018-1st

Coco Gauff

  • Ranked: 7
  • Career-Best Ranking: 4
  • Country: United States
  • Age: 18
  • 2022 Record: 38-22
  • 2022 Titles: Zero
  • Career Titles: 3

Grand Slam Titles: None — Best: Runner-Up, French Open (2022)

Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-1st, 2021-2nd, 2020-4th, 2019-DNP, 2018-DNP

The competition is set to run till January 29. 

(Inputs PTI)

