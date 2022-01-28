Australian Open 2022: Medvedev dominates Tsitsipas to enter final, sets Nadal showdown

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Daniil Medvedev of Russia acknowledges the crowd after winning his Men's Singles semi-final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during day 12 of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

Russia's star tennis player Daniil Medvedev thrashed Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second semifinal of the Australian Open 2022 here on Friday to enter the final of the prestigious event. The world number two Medvedev will now lock horns against Rafael Nadal in the summit clash.

The second seed demonstrated a mixture of quality and grit under the lights on Rod Laver Arena, overcoming fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a high-quality match.

The Russian, who reached the championship match in Melbourne last year (l. to Djokovic), targeted the Greek's backhand from the baseline with his flat and powerful groundstrokes throughout.

Medvedev hit 39 winners and broke four times to advance after two hours and 34 minutes.

Tsitsipas was aiming to reach the final in Melbourne for the first time, having fallen at the semi-final stage in 2019 and 2021. The Greek, whose best result at a major was a run to the championship match at Roland Garros last year.

Earlier in the day, the 20-time Grand Slam champion Nadal came one step closer to becoming the greatest major champion in history after defeating Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the AO semi-final.