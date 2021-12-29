Australia Open 2022: Zverev, Tsitsipas and Sabalenka arrive in Australia

Wednesday, December 29, 2021
     
Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa landed at Adelaide International Airport on Wednesday.  

AP Reported by: AP
Sydney Published on: December 29, 2021 18:56 IST
Tennis players arrive on a chartered flight ahead of the 2022 tennis season leading into the 2022 Au
Image Source : PHOTO BY KELLY DEFINA/GETTY IMAGES

Tennis players arrive on a chartered flight ahead of the 2022 tennis season leading into the 2022 Australian Open, at Melbourne Airport.

World no 3 Alexander Zverev and world no 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas arrived in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday ahead of the first Grand Slam of 2022.

Both players have been the semi-finalists of the tournament.

Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa landed at Adelaide International Airport on Wednesday.

Sabalenka, current world no 2, entered semi-finals in Wimbledon and US Open, and reached fourth round in Australia Open in season 2021.

Badosa reached WTA top 10 last season after winning Indian Wells Open, her best result in Australia Open is second round.

