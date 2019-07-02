Sania Mirza turns expert for Wimblebon 2019

Tuesday, July 02, 2019
     
Sania Mirza will join broadcasters Star Sports as an expert to analyse the day-to-day action of the ongoing Wimbledon for fans across the country.

Mumbai Published on: July 02, 2019 16:06 IST
Tennis star Sania Mirza will join broadcasters Star Sports as an expert to analyse the day-to-day action of the ongoing Wimbledon for fans across the country.

Sania, a six-time grand slam winner and former Wimbledon double's champion, brings her wealth of knowledge having played the singles, doubles and mixed doubles formats and will join from the studios on Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD and on Hotstar.

A lethal combination of an unstoppable forehand backed by a steely will and a title winning mentality, she has been one half of some of the successful doubles in both women's and mixed categories with partners like Martina Hingis and Mahesh Bhupathi. 

