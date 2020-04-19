"How do you deal with crowd when playing against Roger Federer?": Stan Wawrinka asks Novak Djokovic

Image Source : AP Novak Djokovic after winning Australian Open 2020

Current world no.1 Novak Djokovic has been keeping fans engaged all through the coronavirus lockdown period with videos and responding to tennis challenges. And for the last two days, he has been engaging with fellow ATP stars - first Andy Murray and then Stan Wawrinka - on Instagram Live. The Serbian talked about a variety of topics pertaining to his career, including the one that he has more often than ever come across despite his immense success off late.

On Saturday, in conversation with Wawrinka, Djokovic was asked about how he dealt with the crowd showing overwhelming support towards Roger Federer whenever the two played on the court. The scenario was hugely evident during their Wimbledon 2019 final, where the spectators roared to every point that Federer won and sighed on his loss.

Here is how the conversation underwent...

Djokovic: “Of course its not that easy, when you have most people in stadium cheering for your opponent. As long is there is respect, I am ok with that. I understand it.. I’m not proud of some of my reactions to the crowd, I know it’s not necessary for me to react but we are all people and we all get emotional. Especially when you are alone on the court.”

“Earlier in my career against Roger and Rafa it was tougher for me, I felt like it wasn’t fair, I felt like I deserved more support, I was spending a lot of energy, but through my own evolution of an athlete I began to accept it, I felt a huge relief and was able to conserve more energy.”

Wawrinka: “Why do you think it’s still like that?”

Djokovic: It’s really hard to say, for sure one thing is that Roger is arguably the greatest ever, he’s the guy that is loved around the world. Most of the places they are going to support Roger and I’m ok with that, it’s a similar situation playing Rafa.”

“I think it’s more the greatness of Roger and Rafa, not just as tennis players but as people, they’ve made a huge mark in our sport. What do you think?”

Wawrinka: “I think in your young age you were a bit different, they took the nice guy spot already, in a movie you can’t have three good guys. When you were all three younger that’s the direction everybody went.”

Djokovic: "I think you are absolutely right, in the beginning I was this confident young player that was saying yes I respect Roger and Rafa but I can win against them, I can be number 1. I was feeling like it was me against the world, I don’t feel that way anymore.”

Tennis world, like all other sports, have been put to a halt owing the spread of the virus. French Open has been suspended until late September while Wimbledon has been cancelled for the first time since the second World War. And all ATP and WTA tours have been cancelled until July.

