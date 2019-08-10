Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Paris Saint-Germain yet to receive concrete offer for Neymar

French soccer powerhouse Paris Saint Germain (PSG) has not received any concrete offer for their Brazilian star Neymar from Spanish giants Barcelona or Real Madrid, a French newspaper reported on Saturday.

Negotiations with Real Madrid would advance faster than with their rival Barcelona, Le Parisien said, citing Brazilian sources.

It is 'extremely hard to imagine' that PSG would accept a transfer for Neymar to Madrid on loan with a purchase option, Le Parisien added.

The French daily ruled out the possibility published by the Brazilian media over the past few days, Efe news reported.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel is expected to reveal the roster ahead of its 2019/2020 Ligue 1 opener against Nimes on Sunday. It is not clear if Neymar will be part of the list.

Although Le Parisien said that Neymar was ready to play, citing sources inside the club, French daily L'Equipe pointed out that he suffered an ankle discomfort during a training session on the team's Chinese tour.

The club would not take any risk, because a possible injury would block any negotiations over the player before the summer transfer window comes to an end on September 2, both the media outlets said.