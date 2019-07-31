Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lionel Scaloni appointed as Argentine coach at least till 2022 World Cup

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has confirmed that national men's head coach Lionel Scaloni will remain in the position until at least till the 2022 World Cup.

Albiceleste team director Cesar Menotti told reporters earlier this month that a verbal agreement had been reached with Scaloni to extend the terms of his contract, which had been due to expire in December.

But the former Deportivo La Coruna full-back's new three and a half-year deal was only confirmed in a statement on the AFA's official website on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The AFA's executive committee decided to continue with (Scaloni) for the upcoming qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar that will begin next year," the entity said.

Scaloni, 41, replaced Jorge Sampaoli after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where the Albiceleste were eliminated in the last 16 by eventual champions France.

He guided Argentina to third place at this year's Copa America in Brazil. The two-time World Cup winners are due to face Chile in their next match in Los Angeles on September 5 followed by another friendly with Mexico in San Antonio five days later.