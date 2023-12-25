We have not terminated WFI but suspended till further orders: Sports Ministry official

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sanjay Singh (middle).

Indian wrestling has witnessed a lot of commotion lately and it is adversely impacting the future of the sport in the country. After being suspended by the apex governing body for the sport - United World Wrestling (UWW) in August for its inability to hold elections on time, the WFI hit a new low on Sunday (December 24).

The Sports Ministry of India suspended the newly elected Sanjay Singh-led WFI for its "hasty decision" to conduct the U-15 and U-20 nationals without giving enough time for wrestlers to prepare for the same and not keeping all the committee members in the loop while making the decision.

In the latest development, the Sports Ministry has requested the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to set up an ad-hoc committee to take care of WFI's functioning till further orders.

The sudden suspension of the WFI has cast a lot of doubts on the future of the governing body and its current set of office bearers but as per a Sports Ministry official, the future is not as grim as it seems at the moment.

Speaking to the news agency PTI, the unnamed official said, "The new body has not followed the WFI constitution. We have not terminated the Federation but suspended till further orders. They just need to follow the due process and the rules."

The official also mentioned the reasons that forced the Sports Ministry to take such a massive step and take matters into its own hands.

"Sanjay Kumar Singh, newly-elected president of WFI announced on 21.12.2023, the day he was elected as president, that U-15 and U-20 nationals for Wrestling will take place in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (UP) before the end of this year.



"This announcement is hasty, without giving sufficient notice to wrestlers who are to take part in the said nationals and without following the provisions of the constitution of WFI.

"As per clause 3 (e) of preamble of constitution of WFI, object of the WFI, among others, is to arrange holding of Senior, Junior and Sub Junior National Championships as per UWW Rules at places selected by the Executive Committee," he added.

